Lagos Govt Reacts As Rainfall Causes Heavy Flood On Olopo-Meji Inward Third Mainland

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, has urged residents to avoid panic over the heavy flood at the Olopo Meji inward third Mainland.

Naija News reports that the flood rendered the road almost impassable, causing gridlock and discomfort for commuters.

In a terse statement via X, Wahab stated that it is a flash flood caused by the high intensity of the long rain duration coupled with the current high tidal lagoon level.

He assured Lagosians the flood would discharge into the lagoon in about one to two hours.

He wrote, “The Olopo Meji inward 3rd Mainland situation is a flash flood that is due to the high intensity of the rain, long duration rain coupled with high tidal lagoon level at the moment. Be rest assured it would go away in about 1-2hour. As the high tidal level of the lagoon goes down, the rain / storm water will be able to discharge into the lagoon.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has issued a 14-day removal notice to owners of buildings and structures at the Sangotedo area of Lekki, Okota, and Isolo, which were built on drainage channels.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab announced the development after an inspection tour to various contravention sites and on-going drainage enforcement projects in Ago Palace Way, Isolo, Sangotedo, Lekki and Ikoyi areas of the state.

He said that the government was committed to restoring sanity in the state.