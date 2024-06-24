Lagos State Sends 14 Day Demolition Notice To Building Owners (See Affected Areas)

The Lagos State Government has issued a 14 day removal notice to owners of buildings and structures at Sangotedo area of Lekki, Okota, and Isolo which were built on drainage channels.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab announced the development after an inspection tour to various contravention sites and on-going drainage enforcement projects in Ago Palace Way, Isolo, Sangotedo, Lekki and Ikoyi areas of the state.

He said that the government was committed to restoring sanity in the state.

According to him, “The era of environmental indiscipline and nuisance are over in Lagos. We will not shy away from enforcing all relevant laws irrespective of whose ox is gored.

“Lagos despite its peculiarities as a coastal state with low-lying terrains and a high population density among others has remained afloat because of various measures put in place by the government.”

Wahab, who said the ministry has strengthened its Drainage Enforcement activities said, “I tell people climate change is real and there is a cholera outbreak, We must know that all these things are Interwoven. We must all be responsible and responsive as a people, people cannot continue to brazenly abuse the environment and expect that there will be no consequences.

“At Sangotedo by Lagos Business School, a 48 hours contravention notice have been served to owners of buildings lying within the channels and 14 days abatement and when that elapses the law will take its course.

“We will commence full enforcement after the expiration of all notices with an option of voluntary compliance.”