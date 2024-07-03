Kidnappers Free Nigerian Man, Three Indians Abducted Along Sagamu-Ilishan Expressway

Three Indian citizens and a Nigerian who were recently abducted by armed individuals along the Sagamu/Ilishan expressway three days ago have regained their freedom.

Naija News understands that the kidnapping incident happened last weekend, with reports that the assailants whisked away approximately twenty travellers on the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

The travellers were reportedly ambushed on Sunday near the Sagamu area command of the Nigeria Police Forces and Ilishan township.

According to Wemmy Osude, a resident and chairman of the Ilishan Development Council, one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the knee during the ordeal.

He confirmed that a victim from Ilisan Remo is currently undergoing medical treatment at Babcock University Teaching Hospital after being shot in the knee by the suspected abductors.

“Information reaching me right now confirmed a kidnapping incident between the Area Command and Ilisan City Gate, a resident was reportedly shot in the knee and is receiving medical attention at Babcock Teaching Hospital. Other victims were taken into the bush,” he told Channels Television.

Osude also mentioned that he had discussed the incident with the Sagamu Area Commander.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, later clarified that it was just one driver who was abducted.

On Tuesday, Odutola stated that three Indian nationals and a Nigerian who were abducted in the incident had been freed. She did not provide information on the timing of their release or whether ransom was paid to secure their freedom.

She mentioned that the investigation is still ongoing to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the incident that occurred three days ago in Ogun state.