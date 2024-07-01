BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct 20 Travellers On Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway

Around 20 travellers were reportedly abducted by gunmen along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway on Sunday at approximately 9 p.m.

Naija News gathered that the attackers ambushed the travellers between the Sagamu Area Command of the Nigeria Police and Ilisan township.

Chairman of the Ilisan Development Council, Wemmy Osude, informed newsmen that the incident took place between the Area Command and Ilisan City Gate.

Osude stated, “A resident of Ilisan was reportedly shot in the knee and is currently receiving treatment at Babcock Teaching Hospital. The other victims were taken into the bush. Please contact your loved ones who might be traveling on that road to exercise caution.”

Confirming the incident, Osude mentioned that he had communicated with the Sagamu Police Area Commander regarding the abductions.

“I have spoken to the Sagamu Area Commander about this incident, and we hope that all security agents will pursue these criminals and rescue the victims.”