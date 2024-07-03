Harvard Business School: Nigeria’s Negative Image Now On Display – Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has reacted to the omission of Nigeria from the Harvard Business School class of 2025.

Naija News understands that Nigeria was omitted from the Harvard Business School class of 2025 program, which selected sixteen countries for its global immersion course.

Speaking on the development, the former Anambra governor lamented that the country’s reputation and attractiveness to international institutions and investors has recently been severely impacted by major obvious drawbacks.

Obi stated this on Wednesday via his X handle.

He said the omission of Nigeria, despite the program leader being a Nigerian professor, is particularly striking given the country’s potential and capabilities.

“Nigeria’s negative image was on display as Harvard Business School class of 2025 program has selected 16 countries for its global immersion course, but notably excluded Nigeria, despite the program leader being a Nigerian professor.

“Instead, Kenya, Rwanda, Morocco, and Ghana were chosen as the four African focus countries for this initiative. This program aims to teach students leadership, teamwork, and cross-cultural understanding by immersing them in different continents, cultures, and areas.

“Hopefully, Nigeria will take note of these shortcomings and strive to improve its reputation and attractiveness within today’s global community.

“That is the challenge of the new Nigeria that remains ever possible,” Obi said.