Flood: Lagos Govt Arrests ‘Area Boys’ Extorting ₦100 From Pedestrians [VIDEO]

The Lagos State Government has arrested individuals who were seen charging pedestrians ₦100 to use a makeshift crossover bridge at the Trade Fair area.

This announcement was made by the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via a statement on X.

The arrests followed a report by a citizen, #ARISE0214, on Wednesday after heavy rainfall highlighted the issue.

Wahab confirmed the incident on his X account, stating: “Following a complaint made by #ARISE0214, miscreants charging people for using the makeshift crossover bridge at Trade Fair this morning have been arrested by the operatives of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial. They will be prosecuted according to the law.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner had earlier urged residents to avoid panic over the heavy flood at the Olopo Meji inward third Mainland.

Naija News reports that the flood rendered the road almost impassable, causing gridlock and discomfort for commuters.

In a terse statement via X, Wahab stated that it is a flash flood caused by the high intensity of the long rain duration coupled with the current high tidal lagoon level.

He assured Lagosians the flood would discharge into the lagoon in about one to two hours.

He wrote, “The Olopo Meji inward 3rd Mainland situation is a flash flood that is due to the high intensity of the rain, long duration rain coupled with high tidal lagoon level at the moment. Be rest assured it would go away in about 1-2hour. As the high tidal level of the lagoon goes down, the rain / stormwater will be able to discharge into the lagoon.”

