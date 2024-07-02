Transfer Update On Gordon, De Ligt, Williams, Zaha, Lokonga, Isak, Others

Liverpool’s transfer interest has turned Anthony Gordon’s head, but Newcastle are adamant that the 23-year-old England winger won’t be sold this summer, the Telegraph reported.

Gordon is still a transfer target for Liverpool, who may try to sign him again this summer, according to Teamtalk.

As transfer negotiations with Bayern Munich continue, Manchester United have extended a five-year contract offer to 24-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, De Telegraaf claimed.

If Everton lowers their asking price, United would make another attempt to get Jarrad Branthwaite; but, the Toffees are not under any financial pressure to let go of the 22-year-old England defender, Sky Sports claimed.

Spain’s Nico Williams, a winger for Athletic Bilbao, is wanted by Chelsea, but the 21-year-old would rather play for Barcelona, according to Sport.

31-year-old Ivory Coast international, Wilfried Zaha, a forward for Galatasaray who is eager to return to the Premier League, is being targeted by West Ham, Wolves, and Crystal Palace, among other teams, Star claimed.

The 30-year-old forward Miguel Almiron of Paraguay is being discussed for a transfer by Newcastle and a Saudi Pro League teams, Sky Sports claimed.

Following a season-long loan to Brentford, Spain’s David Raya, 28, is now eligible to sign a permanent contract with Arsenal, the Mail claimed.

After Adrien Rabiot’s Juventus contract expires, Liverpool and AC Milan are interested in signing the 29-year-old midfielder from France, Calciomercato claimed.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, a 24-year-old Belgian midfielder for Arsenal, is expected to join Sevilla on a season-long loan, Teamtalk reported.

Matt O’Riley, a 23-year-old Danish midfielder for Celtic, is available for a £20 million bid from Southampton, according to Talksport.

Josh Stephenson, an 18-year-old English midfielder for Millwall, is attracting interest from Brighton, Brentford, Everton, and Southampton, according to Football Insider.

Alexander Isak, a 24-year-old striker from Sweden, is reportedly linked to a move to Arsenal and Chelsea, but Newcastle United are determined to keep him, Football London claimed.