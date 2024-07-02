How Can You Call Yourself Obidient Movement And Declare Support For APC? – Edo Labour Party Fumes

The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has condemned the move by a group on the platform of Obidient Movement for pledging support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

The party opined that it was ridiculous for the group to call themselves members of the Obidient movement and support candidates of other parties.

Naija News understands that the Obidient movement, which comprised members from the Edo South Senatorial District, on Monday, declared support for the APC candidate because of his close ties with the people.

Speaking during a meeting with Okpebholo, the Coordinator General of the Obidient Movement for Okpebholo, Ikhuenbor Igbinevbo, described the members of the movement as lovers of good governance, fairness and accountability.

He added, “We supported Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election because we felt it was the turn of the Igbo.

“Right now in Edo, it is the turn of Esan and we need the most qualified to work for everybody, and not a stranger.”

Reacting, the Edo LP Publicity Secretary and Public Relations Officer, Sam Uruopa told Punch that, “It is absurd to hear that Obidient Movement is supporting Okpebholo just the way some also said they were Obidient Movement for Asue Ighodalo.

“The Obidient Movement is synonymous with the Labour Party and integral members of the party.

“They have forgotten so soon how the party was denied the use of the Sam Ogbemudia Stadium before the presidential election. So, how can these people now declare support for Okpebholo or Ighodalo?

“For me, they have run out of ideas and do not know what they are doing at this point in time. They cannot be Obidient Movement and work against the party’s candidate, Olumide Akpata.”