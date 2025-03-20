‘Our Party Leadership Is Selfish’ – Labour Party Chieftain

The Ondo Central Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Adefolarin Oria, has opined that the party leadership is selfish and too divided to achieve electoral victory in 2027.

Naija News reports that Oria made the remark while speaking with journalists on Thursday in Akure, analysing the party’s formation, past elections, and chances in future contests.

He argued that the party failed to present a candidate leading up to the 2024 gubernatorial election in Ondo State due to internal leadership tussles.

Oria also criticised the party for appointing a state chairman who could not speak the indigenous language, arguing that such a decision creates a disconnect with the local population.

The LP chieftain added that unless the party quickly restructured and adopted an inclusive approach to politics, it would struggle to win any elections in 2027.

He said, “The way the party presents itself, as if it belongs to a specific group, makes it difficult for indigenous people from other regions to accept it.”

“Politics is about inclusiveness. Unfortunately, the leadership of our party is selfish.

“They need to bridge divides and engage all ethnic groups rather than being perceived as a party for a particular tribe.

“We must make our political party friendly and accommodating to all regions of the country.

“The problem in Ondo State is that the leadership operates in isolation, disregarding party members. But there is no leadership without the people.”