Another Abia PDP Lawmaker Defects To Labour Party

The representative of Isuikwuato Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Lucky Nweke Johnson, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared his allegiance to the Labour Party (LP).

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Emmanuel Emeruwa, Johnson cited the ongoing crises within the PDP at both the national and state levels as the reason for his departure.

Explaining his decision to join LP, he highlighted the impressive governance of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, as a key motivation.

The lawmaker, who noted that his move followed consultations with his constituents, formally requested to be recognized as a Labour Party member in the Assembly.

His letter read in part: “The reasons for my resignation are as stated in the letter, mainly predicated on the deep division and polarisation in the party from National to state levels.

“After due consultation with my constituents, and in recognition of the sterling performance of our dear governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, I have picked up the membership of the Labour Party and have now become a member of the Labour Party.

“I therefore wish to be accorded recognitions going forward as a member of Labour Party.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem at all times for your office, your person and this noble and honourable House.”

Naija News reports that this defection follows a similar move in February when the representative of Isiala Ngwa South Constituency, Rowland Dennis, also left the PDP for the Labour Party— a decision that was strongly criticized by the Abia State chapter of the PDP.