Dasuki Paid Fayose ₦1.2 Billion In Cash To Disguise The Source And Avoid Traces — Former EFCC Officer

A former investigative officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abubakar Madaki, has told a Lagos Federal High Court that erstwhile National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, paid ex-Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose ₦1.2 billion in cash.

According to Madaki, Dasuki paid the money to Fayose in cash to disguise the source and eliminate all forms of traces.

He told Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on Monday, that this was discovered during an EFCC investigation.

Naija News reports that EFCC had dragged Fayose and his company, Spotless Investment Limited, before the judge on an 11-count charge of criminal breach of trust, theft and stealing of public funds.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Fayose and one Abiodun Agbele, who is also standing trial on alleged money laundering offences before another division of the court, took possession of ₦1.219 billion on June 17, 2014, to fund his 2014 governorship campaign in Ekiti State.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, Madaki, the 13th prosecution witness, told the court that Fayose did not personally make any financial transactions relevant to the charge before the court.

During a cross-examination, the second defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), called for exhibit D12 and asked Madaki to look through and confirm to the court if there was any transaction relevant to the charge which was personally made by Fayose.

In response, the witness replied: “There is none.”

The judge adjourned the trial to July 19.