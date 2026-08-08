‘After 7pm Everybody Is Engaging Their Wives, Increasing Population’ – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has linked the lack of electricity to an increase in population and early bedtime in rural communities.

Naija News reports that Fayose made this statement on Friday in Abuja during a chat with ARISE Television after his inauguration as Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) board.

Fayose said the absence of electricity in rural communities had limited nightlife activities and left couples with little choice but to remain at home at night, doubling the population.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain further argued that providing electricity to rural communities would encourage residents to stay out later, promote nightlife and create alternative forms of recreation.

He said, “Why you don’t address this issue of electricity? The people at that level have no alternative attraction. Nothing else matters to them. After 7 o’clock, it gets dark there.

“Everybody is engaging their wives. And the population simply becomes double. The simple problem is because there is lack of electricity.”

“People go to bed early. Their mind is simply prepared that, well, if this is the only available recreation, let me remain here.

“But when we address this electricity, there will be nightlife. There will be recreation outside your wife.”