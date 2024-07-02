Another Kebbi Pilgrim Dies In Saudi Arabia, Makes Five From The State In 2024 Hajj

Kebbi State mourns the loss of another pilgrim during the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Hajiya Maryamu Suleman Mayalo from Maiyama Local Government Area passed away on Sunday at King Abdulazeez Hospital in Mecca after a prolonged illness.

This unfortunate event brings the total number of pilgrims from Kebbi State who have died during this year’s Hajj to five.

The executive chairman of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Faruk Musa Inabo, confirmed the news in a statement issued on Monday.

Governor Nasir Idris offered his condolences and prayed for Allah SWT to grant her Aljanna Firdausi (the highest paradise) and provide her family with the strength to cope with this loss.

Naija News recalls that barely three weeks ago, the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Board confirmed in a statement that one Abubakar Abdullahi from Gulma in Argungu Local Government Area died in Saudi Arabia.

Aliyu-Enabo stated that Abdullahi passed away after a short period of illness.

The chairman of the board also mentioned that Governor Idris expressed deep sadness over the loss and offered prayers for the departed soul, beseeching Allah to forgive any shortcomings and grant him a place in Jannatul Firdaus.

“The governor also urged the immediate family of the deceased, friends and Kebbi pilgrims to take heart and accept the will of God Almighty in good faith,” stated Aliyu-Enabo.

It was reported that the deceased was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic customs following his funeral service at Masjid Al-Ihram (Ka’aba).

Naija News understands that the report comes following the passing of another Kebbi pilgrim, Tawalkatu Busare Alako, from Jega Local Government Area, who died on May 27, 2024, after a short illness.

Also, on May 28, 2024, a Lagos pilgrim, Oloshogbo Idris, passed away in Makkah shortly after completing the circumambulation of the Holy Kaaba.