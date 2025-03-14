Insecurity: Gov Idris Seeks Military Base To Combat Banditry

As Kebbi State grapples with the aftermath of a violent attack on seven villages in Arewa Local Government Area, where more than 13 people were killed, Governor Nasir Idris has requested the Nigerian Defence Headquarters to set up a Military Operational Base (MOB) in the area.

Naija News reports that the governor made this appeal during his visit to the affected communities, where residents lost their homes in the violent assault.

Idris emphasized the need for immediate military intervention, stating, “Establishment of the base can solve this banditry attack. We call on the Nigerian Army to immediately establish their military base in this local government area (Arewa) so that people can live in peace just like any other human being in the state.”

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to security, he added, “One of the priority attention of my administration is to see that everybody is protected from the hands of criminals, especially the daredevil Lakurawa bandits who are always terrorising innocent people in their areas.”

To support displaced victims, Governor Idris directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to ensure adequate care for them at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Centre.

He also assured them that the government would soon provide new settlements, allowing them to reunite with their families.