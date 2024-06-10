Hajj 2024: Another Nigerian Dies In Saudi Arabia

Another Nigerian citizen has reportedly died in Saudi Arabia while observing the 2024 Hajj exercise in Makkah.

The Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Board confirmed the sad development in a statement issued late Sunday evening.

In an official statement issued by the Kebbi Hajj 2024 Media Team yesterday, the Executive Chairman of the board, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu-Enabo, identified the deceased as Abubakar Abdullahi from Gulma in Argungu Local Government Area.

Aliyu-Enabo stated that Abdullahi passed away after a short period of illness.

The chairman of the board also mentioned that Governor Nasir Idris expressed deep sadness over the loss and offered prayers for the departed soul, beseeching Allah to forgive any shortcomings and grant him a place in Jannatul Firdaus.

“The governor also urged the immediate family of the deceased, friends and Kebbi pilgrims to take heart and accept the will of God Almighty in good faith,” stated Aliyu-Enabo.

The deceased was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic customs following his funeral service at Masjid Al-Ihram (Ka’aba) on Friday.

Naija News understands that the latest tragic news comes following the passing of another Kebbi pilgrim, Tawalkatu Busare Alako from Jega Local Government Area, who died on May 27, 2024, after a short illness.

Also, on May 28, 2024, a Lagos pilgrim, Oloshogbo Idris, passed away in Makkah shortly after completing the circumambulation of the Holy Kaaba.

This makes the number of Nigerians who have died in the ongoing Hajj to become three, as officially announced.