Terrorists Kill Two Customs Officers In Kebbi

Gunmen believed to be affiliated with the Lakurawa terrorist group have killed two officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) along with one local resident in Bachaka, a border community situated in the Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The incident was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer of the Kebbi State Police Command, SP Nafiu Abubakar.

He noted that the attack took place on Tuesday, but the exact unit or formation to which the deceased Customs officers belonged has not yet been identified.

“Yes, there was an attack, which resulted in the killing of two yet-to-be-identified Customs officers and one native of Bachaka village,” he said.

Kebbi State’s Commissioner of Police, Sani Bello, who inspected the site of the incident, reiterated the dedication of security personnel to combating criminal activities.

He noted that the actions of the assailants reflect their diminishing strength as a result of ongoing security efforts.

This incident took place less than 24 hours after joint security forces eliminated two Lakurawa terrorists in Kebbi.

Meanwhile, troops from Sector 7 of the Special Task Force, codenamed Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), have arrested the suspected killers of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu, a Catholic cleric who was abducted and murdered in Tachira Village, Kaura Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

According to a statement from OPSH Media Officer, Major Samson Zhakom, the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday following a raid on the hideout of the prime suspect in the Ruga settlement, located in Warsa-Piti Village, Lere Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Major Zhakom stated that the primary suspect, 33-year-old Pate Yau, confessed during interrogation that he had been hired by Douglas Henry, a resident of the same house as the slain priest, to kidnap Father Okechukwu.

In a follow-up operation, the troops also arrested Henry at Agwan Sariki Tachira in Kaura LGA. The arrested suspects are currently in custody and undergoing further interrogation.

Father Okechukwu, the parish priest of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Tachira, was kidnapped on March 4, 2025, at around 9:40 pm from his residence. His lifeless body was discovered the next day, March 5, which was Ash Wednesday.