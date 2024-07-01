Transfer Update On Calafiori, Williams, Dewsbury-Hall, Araujo, Heung-min, Others

The 22-year-old Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori who has a transfer value of £40 million according to Bologna, is wanted by Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham, the Express reported.

Barcelona are still not persuaded about the benefits of acquiring Athletic Bilbao’s 21-year-old winger Nico Williams, in this summer transfer window, according to Sport.

Even though Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, a 25-year-old Leicester City midfielder, had a medical with Brighton and a transfer fee had been agreed upon by both teams, the Seagulls are disappointed that Chelsea are still pushing to buy him, the Telegraph reported.

Leicester are nearing an agreement with Chelsea to buy Michael Golding, an 18-year-old English midfield player, the Athletic claimed.

As part of the departure of Scotland midfielder Elliot Anderson, 21, to the City Ground, Newcastle are attempting to finalise an agreement to recruit Odysseas Vlachodimos, 30, a Greek goalkeeper for Nottingham Forest, according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester United are likely to withdraw their long-standing interest in 25-year-old Uruguay and FC Barcelona defender, Ronald Araujo, according to Football Transfers.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has made it plain in meetings with the club’s board that they shouldn’t try to cash in on 24-year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak in this summer transfer window amid interest from Chelsea, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Tottenham Hotspur are considering extending the contract of their 31-year-old South Korean forward, Son Heung-min, until 2026, according to Football Insider.