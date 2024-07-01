Kano Emirate Tussle: United States Told To Restrict Gov Yusuf’s Visa, Place Him On Visa Ban

A coalition of civil society organizations in Kano State, under the aegis of Save Kano Coalition, has called on the United States and other members of the international community to impose visa restrictions on Governor Abba Yusuf and members of his cabinet.

The group claimed that some of the governor’s actions in the ongoing Kano Emirate crisis has led to division in the state.

Recall that the Kano State House of Assembly in June repealed the State Emirate Council Law 2019, dissolving the five emirates in the state.

Yusuf subsequently reinstated former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, who was dethroned in 2020 as Emir of Kano.

The development has been generating controversy across the state with conflicting court orders.

Reacting to the crisis, the Kano CSO asserted that the Emirate tussle has triggered chaos that may lead to a breakdown of law and order.

In a petition dated June 28, 2024, and signed by its convener, Aminu Abdullah, the Coalition appealed to the United States ambassador to sanction the governor.

“We call for stringent sanctions against the governor Abba Yusuf-led government in Kano State until he ceases to disobey court orders and bring a halt to all anti-democratic practices.

“We equally demand that travel ban and visa restrictions be placed on the governor and top members of his cabinet.

“We call for the Kano government to be blacklisted from grants and partnership by international organisations and development and or donor agencies whose interests can no longer be guaranteed in the volatile environment which the government has created with their own hands,” the group said.