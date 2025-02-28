Governor Yusuf Suspends Head Of Service Over Salary Fraud Affecting Workers In Kano State

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has ordered the immediate suspension of the Acting Head of Service and Permanent Secretary, Establishment, in Kano State, Salisu Mustapha.

The suspension is related to the ongoing investigation into allegations of illegal deductions from the salaries of civil servants in the state.

According to a statement on Friday by the Director General, Media and Publicity Government House, Kano, Sanusi Bature, Governor Yusuf directed the suspension of Mustapha over alleged salary deductions and non-payment of some civil servants’ salaries.

Naija News reports that Mustapha has also been directed to step aside as Permanent Secretary, Establishment, under the Office of the Head of Service, to allow for an unhindered investigation.

The suspension is to allow for unhindered administrative work in the investigation of the allegations.

Governor Yusuf also appointed Mallam Umar Muhammad Jalo as the new acting Head of Service for Kano State.

“To ensure administrative continuity, the governor has approved the appointment of Malam Umar Muhammad Jalo, the Permanent Secretary, REPA, as the new Acting Head of Service, pending the outcome of the ongoing probe.

“Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his zero-tolerance stance on financial malpractice, warning that anyone found guilty will face severe consequences,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the Abdulkadir Abdussalam-led investigative committee has been given seven days to uncover the root of the irregularities and submit its findings.