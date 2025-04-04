Kano Gov, Sanusi, Kwankwaso, Jibrin, Others Attend Funeral Of Late Galadiman Kano, Abba Sunusi

The funeral prayer of the late Galadiman Kano, Abba Sunusi, was attended by prominent personalities, including Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, among other dignitaries.

Naija News reports that the funeral, which was held at the Kano Emir’s Palace on Wednesday, was presided over by the Chief Imam of Kano, Sheikh Prof. Sani Zahraddeen. The ceremony attracted a large crowd from both within and outside the state.

Following the funeral prayers, the remains of the late Galadiman Kano, who was the father of the Kano APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, were taken to Gandun Albasa Graveyard for interment.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, accompanied by his deputy, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, as well as other top government officials, were present to witness the burial of the late traditional titleholder.

Abba Sunusi passed away at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness. He left behind 35 children, multiple wives, and a large number of relatives. His passing has been described as a monumental loss to both the state and the broader traditional institutions of the nation.

Governor Yusuf expressed his deep sorrow, noting that the late Galadiman Kano was one of the longest-serving titleholders in Nigeria.

“His demise leaves a significant gap in the administration of the emirate, one that will be hard to fill,” Yusuf remarked. He prayed for forgiveness for the late traditional leader and for Allah to grant him the highest level of paradise.

The Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who spoke on behalf of Governor Yusuf and the government, extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased. He prayed for divine comfort and mercy for the bereaved during this challenging time.

In his response, the eldest son of the late Galadiman Kano, Abdullahi Abbas, expressed deep appreciation for the support shown by the governor and the people of Kano State. He prayed that Allah rewards them abundantly for their compassion and kindness during the mourning period.