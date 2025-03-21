Gov Yusuf Orders Aides To Declare Assets

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has mandated all political appointees to declare their assets.

Naija News reports that this directive was issued during an Iftar (Ramadan breaking of fasting) gathering with Heads of Government Agencies and Special Advisers at the Government House in Kano.

The governor noted that between 60 to 70 per cent of the appointees have not yet adhered to the Code of Conduct regulations.

He urged them to swiftly acquire, fill out, and submit the required forms to ensure they were in compliance with the law.

Yusuf also emphasized to the special advisers the significance of providing guidance and submitting reports on governance issues.

He encouraged them to actively engage in monitoring government activities and to offer their insights, whether favourable or unfavourable.

Additionally, Yusuf announced that 13 Hajj seats have been allocated to the Heads of Government Agencies.

In response, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Contributory Health Care Management Agency (KCHIMA), Dr. Rahila Mukhtar, expressed gratitude to the governor for his support on behalf of the appointees.

The Secretary to the State Government, Malam Umar Ibrahim, reminded the appointees of their commitment to fulfill their duties with fairness.

Ibrahim urged them to stay dedicated to Yusuf’s mission and vision, focusing on transformation and enhancing the quality of life for the citizens.