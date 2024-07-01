Igor Thiago Joins Brentford From Club Brugge

Premier League club, Brentford, have completed the signing of Brazilian striker, Igor Thiago from Club Brugge.

Brentford paid a club-record fee worth £30 million to complete the signing of Igor Thiago earlier today, July 1, 2024.

Aside from breaking Brentford’s transfer record, Thiago is the first player from Brazil to join the Premier League club.

Reports claimed that Brentford decided to go for the 23-year-old Brazilian striker in anticipation of the exit of their English striker, Ivan Toney.

Note that this forthcoming season is the last in Toney’s contract with Brentford and the England international is focused on moving to a bigger side instead of signing a new deal.

Hence, Igor Thiago is expected to fill the void if the Englishman finally leaves this summer. To show how important he is expected to be for the Premier League side, Brentford have assigned the number nine shirt to the Brazilian.

Note that the said shirt number was initially assigned to forward, Kevin Schade who has now been assigned the number seven shirt.

Before exiting Club Brugge, Thiago scored 18 goals in 34 Belgian league matches. He finished last season as the best young player in UEFA Conference League.

“I’m very happy to have signed for Brentford and to get to know the club,” Thiago said.

“It’s an immense source of happiness for me, to be able to play for this club in the Premier League.”

He added: “I think that throughout my career since I left Brazil, I think that’s what I was looking for – to gain good energy, win titles, make a name for myself, make history.”