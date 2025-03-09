JUST IN: Arsenal, Man United Share Spoil At Old Trafford In Sunday Premier League Showdown

Struggling Manchester United held the title-hungry Arsenal to a Sunday draw at the Old Trafford in a Premier League showdown.

Naija News reports that the Sunday clash reignited the age-old rivalry between the Red Devils and Gunners as Ruben Amorim’s side refused to sit back and soak up the pressure from the visitors at the Old Trafford.

Despite having the lion’s share of possession in the first half of the game, Arsenal were pegged back by a compact defensive setup by Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes opened the score sheet for Manchester United in the 47 minutes of the first half, while Declan Rice’s strike secured Arsenal an equalizer in the 74 minutes.

Naija News reports that the Gunners now find themselves 15 points adrift of the dominant Liverpool, now with only one match remaining in hand, as their attention shifts towards fending off competitors for a spot in the upcoming Champions League season.

Bruno Fernandes delivered a remarkable free-kick that gave United the lead during first-half stoppage time.

However, the Red Devils were unable to secure what would have been only their sixth Premier League victory in 16 matches under Amorim, as Rice equalized 16 minutes before the final whistle.

This draw leaves United positioned in 14th place.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was overseeing his 200th Premier League match. In this period, his 118 victories rank him just behind notable figures such as Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, and Alex Ferguson in the history of the English top flight.

Yet, pursuing a league title appears to be ongoing, with Arsenal likely to finish second for the third consecutive year.

During Arteta’s five-year tenure at Arsenal, United has experienced three permanent managers and one interim.

Amorim acknowledged that he is unlikely to receive the same duration of time that Arteta had to rectify the challenges at Old Trafford.

The dissatisfaction among the home fans was palpable, with many participating in a protest by donning black attire, symbolizing what they view as the “death” of their club.

Arsenal had not found the net in their last two league matches, effectively diminishing their chances of claiming a first title in 21 years.

Despite the absence of key attackers Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli, the Gunners rebounded impressively, defeating PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Buoyed by renewed confidence, Arsenal began the match aggressively but again lacked the presence of a natural centre-forward.

Midfielder Mikel Merino has had to step in as a forward in recent weeks and missed an early opportunity by shooting wide from the edge of the penalty area.