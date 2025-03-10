‘They’ve Got To Win It’ – Mikel Obi Speaks On Arsenal Winning Premier League, UCL With Arteta

A former captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Mikel Obi, has expressed his opinions about Arsenal’s hopes of winning Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles under manager Mikel Arteta.

Although the Spaniard has helped the club, Mikel said he is not sure if he is the best person to guide them to success.

Naija News reports that in his Obi One Podcast, which was uploaded to YouTube on Monday, Obi discussed the Gunners’ improvement.

He recognised Arteta’s influence since taking over the team, but he maintained that Arsenal needs to go beyond just competing and concentrate on truly winning significant prizes.

The former Chelsea midfielder questioned Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League or Champions League under Arteta’s tutelage in spite of these developments.

Obi stressed that winning trophies, not only winning the title, should be Arsenal’s mindset.

“Has he done well for Arsenal? Yes. Has he improved Arsenal? Yes. There’s no doubt about it. Mikel Arteta has improved Arsenal from where they were before he took over.

“He’s massively improved the squad, the team, the way they play, and the way the fans want to see an Arsenal team play. He’s massively improved the team,” Mikel Obi said.

“Now, is he the guy to take Arsenal to the next level, which is winning the Premier League, the Champions League? I don’t see that. Because it’s not about competing.

“People talk about competing. Yes, Arsenal need to compete to win. No, Arsenal should be talking about winning the league, not competing to win.

“When was the last time Arsenal won it? The Invincibles in 2004? What is it now, 20 years? 21? 22? Arsenal fans keep talking about competing. No. They’ve got to win it. Win it,” the former Chelsea player added.

Naija News reports that Arsenal currently sits in second place on the Premier League table with 15 points behind Liverpool.

The Gunners want to prove their credentials as they push for their first league triumph in two decades.