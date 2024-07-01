‘I Know Your Formula’ – Shehu Sani Vows To Confront FCT Minister, Wike

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has expressed his determination to confront the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, regarding his recent remarks at an event.

During his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Sani responded to Wike’s challenge to him to outline his contributions to democracy during his time in the Senate.

Appearing visibly angered, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, accused the former Governor of Rivers State of deliberately requesting to speak last at events in order to avoid responding to criticisms.

“Next time when we go for an event, since I know his formula, speaking last, closing the chapter, and everybody should go home. It will never happen again. He will certainly get a reply,” Sani said.

The former lawmaker said: “Wike is my good friend. I would have preferred to reply to him at an event rather than on the TV. I have attended two events where he strategically placed himself at the end of the event and made sure nobody replied him but I believe that when an opportunity comes next, I am going to take him on.

“But nobody can demean the struggle we did to free Nigeria from military dictatorship. If not for the struggles we did to de-establish military dictatorship in Nigeria, people like Wike couldn’t have been Local Government chairman, governor or minister today. He is a beneficiary of our struggles and sweats and all that we have invested in it.

“There was a certain time, when I was in Port Harcourt Prison, serving a prison term as a political prisoner, where was he at that time?.”

Shehu Sani emphasized that Wike’s comment was not directed towards him personally, but rather focused on the Senate’s efforts to enhance democracy.

He clarified that he did not take Wike’s remarks as a personal attack.