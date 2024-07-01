Gov Makinde Inaugurates 14-man Committee For Coronation Of Olubadan Of Ibadanland

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has established a 14-member committee to oversee the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Naija News reports that the committee, inaugurated on Monday, July 1, is chaired by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo.

Other members of the committee include the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, and the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Toyin Balogun, among others, as stated in a release by the state Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, in Ibadan, the state capital.

The statement reads, “The coronation committee also include the son of the Olubadan-designate, Folaseke Olakulehin, Onikepo Akande, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Oba Lateef Adebimpe, former state Deputy Governor, Hazeem Gbolarumi, Toye Arulogun, Bishop Ademola Moradeyo, retired CP Sunday Odukoya, Mogaji Abduljeleel Adanla and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ramota Agberemi-Dabo.”

The Olubadan throne was left vacant following the passing of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, in March 2024, after a two-year reign.

It is worth noting that the governor had given his approval to the nomination of Oba Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland by the Olubadan-In-Council, and had subsequently scheduled the coronation and presentation of the staff of office for July 12.