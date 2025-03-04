Oyo Government Dismisses Rumours Of Olubadan’s Death

The Oyo State Government has dismissed reports circulating on Monday night that the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has passed away at the age of 89.

The state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, refuted the claims, assuring the public that the revered monarch remains alive and in good health.

Speaking on the controversy, Olatunbosun stated, “Yes, Olubadan is alive, hale, and hearty. I spoke with one of his sons, Prince Olaseke Owolabi Olakulehin, who represented the family at the coronation committee.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, Gbenga Ayoade, also dismissed the rumours, confirming that there was no crisis at the palace when he left around 8 p.m.

“By the time I left the palace around 8 p.m., everything was normal. There was no crisis. When I later contacted the palace, I was told Baba is hale and healthy,” he said.

Ayoade further debunked claims that the monarch had been flown out of Ibadan for medical treatment, clarifying that the Olubadan remains within the city.

He said, “Baba is still in Ibadan. He was not flown anywhere. He is doing very fine.”

Oba Olakulehin, who was officially presented with his staff of office by Governor Seyi Makinde on July 12, 2024, is set to celebrate his 90th birthday on July 5, 2025.