NYSC React As Gunmen Kidnap Corps Member On Benin-Ore Expressway

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) stationed in Oyo State, Rofiat Lawal, has been reportedly kidnapped by unidentified assailants along the Benin-Ore Expressway.

The development was confirmed by a friend of the victim, Agbakwara, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

She explained that Lawal was travelling from Benin City, the capital of Edo State, to Ogbomoso to fulfil her NYSC duties when the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Agbakwara also mentioned that the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N20 million for Lawal’s release.

“My close friend, Lawal Rofiat Kofoworola was kidnapped on her way from Benin to Ibadan to resume her PPA in Ogbomosho. She managed to call yesterday and told me she was inside an Ore-bound bus when she was taken,” Agbakwara wrote on Facebook.

The distressed Agbakwara elaborated that the individual who was abducted faced significant challenges in her educational journey, managing to attend school while employed at a company in Benin City to finance her studies.

She expressed her deep concern regarding her ability to gather the amount of ₦20 million, considering her disadvantaged upbringing.

“This is someone who has struggled all her life, supporting herself through university by working at the Dufil Company in Benin. Now, kidnappers are demanding ₦20 million, and we don’t know what to do. Her parents are less-privileged and can’t afford this.

“I have reported to the NYSC secretariat in Ibadan and dropped her call-up number, but there has been no response. Please, Nigerians, I need your support. If there is any way you can assist by spreading this message, reaching the authorities, or any help at all please do. She has been my close friend since my 100 level, and I haven’t been myself since this happened,” Agbakwara added.

Naija News reports that the Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Odoba Oche, confirmed the sad development on Thursday, stressing that security operatives had been alerted to the situation for necessary action.

Oche also said he was not aware if the abductors had requested any ransom to release the corps member.

“Her parents reported the incident to us yesterday (Wednesday). We were not aware of the incident before her parents reported it.

“We have contacted the National Headquarters, the Ondo and Edo states NYSC and we have also alerted security agencies for necessary action. I am not aware if the kidnappers have reached out to demand ransom,” Leadership quoted the state director.

He, however, noted that Rofiat Lawal went to Benin City without informing the NYSC, which he said is a violation of the NYSC instruction.

“NYSC has continued to emphasise to corps members the need to always notify authorities before they travel and also to avoid night travels,” Oche stated.