Photos: Makinde Presents Staff Of Office To Eleruwa Of Eruwa

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State officially presented a certificate of appointment and staff of office to Oba Samuel Adegbola as the newly reinstated Eleruwa of Eruwa on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the governor had approved Adegbola’s reappointment as the traditional ruler of Eruwa land earlier in the week.

Adegbola, who was initially installed in 1998, faced deposition on November 29, 2019, following a Supreme Court ruling.

In his address, Governor Makinde noted that the issue surrounding the Eruwa obaship had persisted since 2019, resulting in a lack of traditional leadership in the town.

He highlighted that Adegbola had served for 21 years prior to the Supreme Court’s decision that removed him from office.

The governor explained that the kingmakers of Eruwa had conducted a new selection process to fill the vacant position, and they unanimously chose Mr. Adegbola from the Akalako ruling house.

He emphasized that his role as governor was to endorse the nomination made by the kingmakers without any interference.

Governor Makinde underscored traditional rulers’ significant role in society, stating, “They are closer to the people.”

He assured that his administration would continue supporting and upholding the state’s traditional institution.

Sharing photos from the event via his 𝕏 handle, Governor Makinde wrote: “This afternoon, I presented the staff and instruments of office to Kabiyesi, His Royal Majesty Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola as the Eleruwa of Eruwa. As I said in my remarks during the presentation, Kabiyesi was nominated by the kingmakers and all we have done is to endorse that nomination.

“Our administration will continue to do all within our power to ensure that our traditional institution is protected and supported. May Kabiyesi’s reign be prosperous and long and may the good people of Eruwa benefit from his rulership.”

Eruwa, known for its rich history, serves as the headquarters of the Ibarapa East Local Government Area in Oyo State.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Adegbola committed to fostering unity among his subjects to ensure harmonious living for the people of Eruwa.

He also expressed his dedication to the development and advancement of both Eruwa and the broader Ibarapa region.