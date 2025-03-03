Gov Makinde To Host Sierra Leone’s President Bio In Oyo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is preparing to host the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, in Ibadan on Monday.

During his visit, President Bio will explore key locations in the state, including the Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub, as part of his itinerary.

Governor Makinde expressed excitement over the visit, stating that both the government and people of Oyo State are honored to receive the Sierra Leonean leader and his delegation.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Suleimon Olanrewaju, confirmed the visit in a statement released on Sunday.

The statement read: “I, on behalf of the Government and good People of Oyo State, welcome the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio, and his team to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

“Mr President and his team will witness first-hand the rich history and heritage of Oyo State and why it is rightly regarded as the Pacesetter.

“They will also see some of the pacesetting developments that our government has put in place, including the renowned Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub, Oyo.

“Mr President, please be assured of our government’s most esteemed regards as you traverse Oyo State in the course of this visit.”