Makinde To Announce Preferred Successor In January 2026

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has revealed that he will disclose his preferred successor in January 2026 as political activities ahead of the 2027 elections gain momentum.

Makinde made the disclosure on Monday during the 11th Omituntun Ramadan Lecture held at the Government House Arcade in Ibadan.

Themed ‘Benefits of Being a Good Neighbour: An Islamic Perspective’, the lecture was delivered by Grand Chief Imam of Ogbomoland, Yunus Olushina Teliat and attended by key religious and political figures, including former Governor Rashidi Ladoja.

Speaking mostly in Yoruba, Makinde used the occasion to appreciate Muslim leaders in the state for their unwavering support of his administration.

Naija News reports that he urged them to continue praying for the success of his government and the progress of Oyo State.

“I am grateful for the support I have received so far, but I still need your prayers as we continue working for the development of our state,” he stated.

The governor also hinted at the political activities expected to shape the next election cycle, acknowledging that some individuals may soon begin pursuing other political ambitions as his tenure gradually winds down.

“I am not yet a lame duck. I know some people are already preparing for their next moves, but we still have work to do,” he said.

‘Leave My Billboard At Isale Alfa’

Addressing Abbas Oloko, a popular Ibadan socialite, Makinde humorously urged him not to remove his billboard at the Isale Alfa area, hinting that it would soon feature his anointed candidate.

“In January 2026, we know that political activities will begin. By then, I will tell you the person whose picture will be placed there,” he remarked.

Makinde, who has served as governor since 2019, is expected to play a key role in shaping the next political leadership of Oyo State.

While he has yet to give any indication of his preferred candidate, his endorsement could significantly influence the race for Oyo’s governorship in 2027.