By This Time Next Year Nigeria Will Be Better – Doyin Okupe

Former Director-General of Obi/Datti Campaign Organization, Doyin Okupe, has said by June next year economic trajectory of Nigeria under President Tinubu will be better.

The former Special Adviser on Media to ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo, said he believed policies of the federal government will effect positive change amid hardship experienced in the nation.

Since President Tinubu took over from ex-president Buhari, Nigeria’s economy moved from first in the continent to fourth.

According International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in US Dollars moved from $477 billion in 2022, to $375 billion in 2023. For the 2024 Fiscal Year, the country’s GDP is projected to drop to $253 billion.

According to data from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), “Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.98% (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2024.”

While the GDP growth is higher than 2.31% recorded in the first quarter of 2023, NBS report said it was lower than the fourth quarter of 2023 growth of 3.46%.”

Okupe, a former SSA on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, said he wished Nigeria and her leaders well for his household and the citizens.

“I am not building any country. I am praying for my country Nigeria. I wish the Nation and its leaders well so that it shall be well for me, my household and the Nigerian people.

“I am not the President and I don’t work for him. I am just a patriotic Christian, who follows the words of God that says we should pray for our leaders and those in authority. I need not work for any prediction for it to work,” Doyin said.