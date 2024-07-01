Aston Villa Sign Samuel Iling-Junior, And Enzo Barrenechea From Juventus

Premier League club, Aston Villa completed the signing of Samuel Iling-Junior, and Enzo Barrenechea earlier today, July 1, 2024.

Aston Villa signed the two youngsters from Juventus on a transfer deal worth a combined 22 million euros.

Samuel Iling-Junior, who started his football development at Chelsea, completed his move back to his home country after the English club paid the Italian side 14 million euros plus 3 million in add-ons.

Also, Aston Villa paid 8 million euros plus 3 million in add-ons for the services of 23-year-old Argentine midfielder Barrenechea.

The Premier League side completed this deal a day after Brazilian midfielder, Douglas Luiz completed his move from Villa Park to Juventus on a separate deal.

Juventus paid Aston Villa £42.35 million to seal the deal for the 26-year-old Brazil international. He signed a five-year deal with the Italian Serie A giants which will keep him in Italy until June 30, 2029.

After completing his exit from Aston Villa, Douglas Luiz wrote on Instagram: “The time has come to say see you soon, Villa Park.

“I want to start by thanking everyone (club, players, fans and staff) this was a place where I felt at home, you fans made an impact on my career and will never be forgotten by me, I will miss you!

“I hope I made you very proud, you can be sure that I always tried to give my best version, as a player and as a human being. It was 5 years of many joys, celebrations, struggles, learning, games, fun and many other things.

“Now I will continue my life at another club, but my fans and passion for you will never fade, thank you for everything.”