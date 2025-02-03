Marcus Rashford Reveals Why He Chose Aston Villa Over Other Offers

England international, Marcus Rashford said he decided to accept Aston Villa’s loan deal over other offers because he admires how they have been playing so far this season.

On Sunday, February 2, Marcus Rashford completed his loan move from his childhood club, Manchester United to Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old forward will be on loan at Villa Park until the end of the current season, with the deal including an option for the club to purchase him for £40 million.

According to sources from Manchester United, the arrangement stipulates that Aston Villa will cover at least 75% of Rashford’s wages during his loan period, with no additional loan fee involved. This financial structure reflects both clubs’ commitment to facilitating a successful transfer while managing their respective budgets.

In an announcement made on his Instagram account, Marcus Rashford expressed his gratitude to both Manchester United and Aston Villa for facilitating the deal.

He shared: “I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen.

“I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me, but Aston Villa was an easy decision – I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season and the manager’s ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started.

“I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season.”

Rashford’s decision to move comes after a period of reflection, particularly following his omission from the starting lineup in the Manchester derby last December.

Aston Villa, under the management of Unai Emery, are keen to bolster their squad after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Following that loss, Emery emphasized the team’s urgent need for new players, highlighting the impact of injuries on their recent performances. Alongside Rashford, the club is close to finalizing a loan deal for Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain.