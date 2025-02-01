Marcus Rashford Close To Joining Aston Villa From Manchester United

Aston Villa are making significant progress towards securing a loan deal for Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford, ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Discussions are in the advanced stages, though some final details still need to be addressed to complete the move, according to the BBC. The opportunity to collaborate with Villa’s manager, Unai Emery, is reportedly appealing to the 27-year-old Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has not participated in a match for United since being left out of the squad by head coach Ruben Amorim for the Manchester derby on December 12.

Last week, Amorim indicated a willingness to give a spot on the bench to his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach, citing concerns about Rashford’s level of effort.

On Wednesday, the United boss acknowledged Rashford’s potential contributions, stating that his skills could enhance the team’s performance but emphasized that the player needs to align with the standards expected from the squad.

“Imagine a talent like Rashford; our team should certainly benefit from his presence – but he must commit to making changes,” Amorim noted.

“If he is ready to adjust, we would gladly welcome him back – we truly need that. However, we must establish certain standards, which ultimately depends on Rashford’s determination.”

Rashford has been with Manchester United since he was seven, amassing over 400 appearances and winning the Europa League, two FA Cups, and two EFL Cups during his time with the club.

He scored in Amorim’s first match as head coach, a 1-1 away draw against Ipswich on November 24, and followed it up with two goals in a 4-0 victory over Everton a week later.

However, he was omitted from the squad in United’s 2-1 win against Manchester City on December 15 and later told journalist Henry Winter his desire for a new challenge.