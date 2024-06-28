Wike: Fubara Gov’t Unveils Identity Of Suspected Port Harcourt Bomber

Governor Siminalayi Fubara led government of Rivers State has disclosed the details of the suspected individual responsible for the explosion that happened in Port Harcourt last Tuesday.

In a press release on Thursday, the state government named the individual as Josiah Preye.

The Rivers State government noted that the individual is a degree holder and is resident in Port Harcourt, the capital of the state.

The press release signed by Nelson Chukwudi, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Fubara, asserted that the individual is a follower of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the individual participated in a demonstration on Tuesday in solidarity with the minister.

“Josiah Preye was part of the protest on Monday – Day 1 of the protest – and on Day 2, he is seen in this video carrying an improvised explosive device, with specific instructions on how to use, where, and when to detonate the device.

“He is one, among others, in the crowd paid by the sponsors of the evil protest to cause anarchy and chaos in the state with the major aim of justifying their call for a state of emergency in Rivers State, so that they can usurp power from the back door, since they know that Rivers people have rejected them in their various positions,” a part of the release stated.

According to Channels Television, the state government backed its claim by sharing a 50-second video showing a masked man, identified as the suspect, participating in the walk and a video of him in the intensive care unit of a medical facility.

The government further asserted that Preye and his ‘sponsors’ plotted to create pandemonium in the state capital while they go about the streets to demand for tenure elongation for local government chairmen who had served out their statutory three-year tenure.

Fubara government declared that such plot will continue to fail.

Read the full press release below

BUSTED: ASSOCIATES OF RIVERS FAILED BOMBER, JOSIAH PREYE

“On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, ardent loyalists of the former Governor of Rivers State and Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, entered Day 2 of their so-called pro-police protest to press home a smokescreen of the veiled narrative that they support the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) decision to barricade and deny staff and officials of the third tier of government in the 23 local government areas access to their offices to perform their constitutional duties and advance democracy in the state and country.

“The narrative was anchored on their agitation for tenure elongation by six months for the former elected local government chairmen and councillors, whose statutory three-year term had expired at midnight of June 17, 2024, and therefore, constitutionally barred from continuing to serve in that capacity, except their mandates are renewed through a fresh election, and are sworn-in again after taking a new oath of office administered by appropriate judicial officer.

“But for a group, which claimed that they were on the side of the law, and embarking on ‘peaceful’ protest in support of law enforcement agents, to hire, empower and embolden thugs, suicide bombers, cultists, anarchists, and all manner of criminals, does not add up.

“This is Josiah Preye, hired together with other thugs, cultists, anarchists, and violent extremists, all sponsored by the likes of former Speaker, state House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule; member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, former Obio/Akpor Local Government Council chairman, Barrister George Ariolu; Chief of Staff to FCT Minister, Chidi Amadi; President General of GDI, Bright Amaewhule; Timothy alias General Whosky; among others; who are all core unrepentant loyalists of Nyesom Wike.

“Josiah Preye was part of the protest on Monday – Day 1 of the protest – and on Day 2, he is seen in this video carrying improvised explosive device, with specific instructions on how to use, where and when to detonate the device.

“He is one, among others, in the crowd paid by the sponsors of the evil protest to cause anarchy and chaos in the state with the major aim of justifying their call for a state of emergency in Rivers State, so that they can usurp power from the back door, since they know that Rivers people have rejected them in their various positions.

“Again, their ploy was to create pandemonium with the explosive device while they matched the streets to demand for tenure elongation for local government chairmen who had served out their statutory three-year tenure.

“They chose near Hotel Presidential on the very busy Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, where some Senators and House of Representatives committee members on oversight functions in the State were lodging, to detonate the device but it failed. Nemesis rather caught up with Josiah Preye, and the explosive devise caused severe harm and injuries to the hunter – Josiah Preye. The hunter is now the hunted, Josiah Preye is now battling with karma, and the God who sees the hearts of the wicked and unleashes vengeance against their evil plots, is fighting for the innocents and real law-abiding citizens and liberated residents of the state.

“Their plan to get reason to support their call for a state of emergency and scuttle the God-ordained administration currently providing good governance and dividends of democracy to the people of the State, failed woefully.

“And by the special grace of God, they will continue to fail and falter.

“Security agencies should act now, and bring all those involved in the failed bombing in Port Harcourt to face justice.

“Josiah Preye is a graduate of Imo State University, Owerri; works at Sky Packing Materials Trd: LLC, and lives in Port Harcourt.