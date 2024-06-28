Police Constables: PSC’s Recruitment Portal Crashes

Tension has gripped successful candidates of the Nigeria Police Force’s Constable cadre recruitment following a recent technical glitch that crashed the Police Service Commission’s (PSC) recruitment portal.

This incident has rendered the list of successful candidates inaccessible, sparking widespread concern and speculation among prospective recruits.

It was reported that the crash occurred at a critical time when successful candidates were attempting to access their status on the PSC website.

The inability to retrieve the list has left many candidates anxious about their future with the force, as they are unable to proceed with the next steps of their recruitment process.

There is widespread speculation that the Police Service Commission may be under pressure from the police high command, which had previously demanded a review of the recruitment list.

Naija News understands that the technical issues with the PSC portal come at a time when the Nigeria Police Force is in urgent need of bolstering its ranks to enhance service delivery and security across the nation.

Several candidates, in interviews with Daily Trust, expressed their dismay and frustration over the situation.

One of the successful candidates narrated, “I was shocked that the recruitment portal being managed by the PSC crashed. Till now, I’m yet to recover from the shock because I spent my time, my money and other resources before I could get to this stage.”

Responding, the spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, explained that the portal only underwent routine maintenance, insisting that the list of successful candidates was not cancelled.

Ani, who maintained that the PSC would not succumb to any pressure demanding the cancellation of the entire process, argued that the recruitment exercise was conducted in clear adherence to relevant guidelines and provisions of the law.

He said, “The Police Service Commission has just concluded a routine maintenance of its portal containing the list of successful candidates for the recently concluded recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commission has not, and will not cancel the final list of successful candidates from the recruitment exercise which was conducted in clear adherence to relevant guidelines and provisions of the law.”

Ani, while expressing regrets about the glitches experienced by the portal, appealed to the candidates not to “fall for the antics” of those he described as hell-bent on tarnishing the image of the commission.

According to him, the commission is in control of the situation and has since restored the portal with its original contents.

He added, “Successful candidates are advised to ignore these deliberate antics of desperate groups bent on destroying the good work of the commission in giving the nation a merit-based and inclusive recruitment exercise.

“The Commission calls on these disgruntled elements to desist further from undermining the recruitment exercise as any one caught will be dealt with.

“The Commission restates that the portal is now fully functional and accessible. Candidates can now log in and access all its features without any disruptions. The Commission regrets the hitches and assures that it has fully secured the platform.”