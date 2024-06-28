Phil Foden Returns To England’s Euro 2024 Squad After Attending To “Family Matter”

Manchester City forward, Phil Foden is back in the Three Lions of England squad ahead of the team’s round of 16 clash with Slovakia on Sunday, June 30.

Recall that Phil Foden left the Three Lions’ camp immediately after the team’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia on June 25. He reportedly returned to England to be on the side of his girlfriend who gave birth to their third child this week.

A Sky Sports report confirmed that Foden is expected to participate in England’s training session on Friday evening as they prepare to take on Slovakia at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, England centre-back, Marc Guehi, has argued that the country didn’t have a favourable draw contrary to public opinion.

Recall that England faced Denmark, Slovenia, and Serbia in Group C. Even though they are all rated way lower than England, the Three Lions managed to record only one win and two draws which earned them five points. They managed to score just two goals in three games.

Even though they managed to qualify for the round of 16, most football enthusiasts in England are not proud of their performance so far.

“I think everyone has seen in this competition that there is not a favourable side of the draw,” Guehi said.

“Every team, every opponent, is really tough to come up against. I think we need to remain calm.

“We have put pressure on ourselves but we are calm and focused and we need to continue to focus on one thing at a time.

“I think what builds confidence is togetherness, performances, and the fact that we haven’t lost a game yet, which is really important.

“All the other things you can’t really control. I think it’s important we just control what we can control and that’s remaining focused and dealing with whatever obstacles are put in front of us.”