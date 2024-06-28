‘PEBEC: FG Concludes Plan To Enhance Business Environment’

The Federal Government has announced the successful completion of the 120-day Regulatory Reform Accelerator (RRA) Action Plan by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), aimed at improving Nigeria’s business landscape.

Naija News reports that this announcement was made during a Town Hall Meeting at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, hosted by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The event was attended by Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, several ministers, heads of over 50 federal agencies and their reform teams, representatives from the organized private sector, and other stakeholders.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on PEBEC, Taiwo Ajetunmobi, presented the RRA action plan report.

He highlighted various key reforms, including transparency and efficiency improvements, airport entry and exit reforms, port operations enhancements, national single window project facilitation, agro-export reforms, and manufacturing for export reforms.

The reforms focused on eight critical indicators, with a particular emphasis on reviewing and updating service-level agreements.

Ajetunmobi noted that ten out of 36 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have achieved over 75 percent success in implementing these reforms.

PEBEC was established in July 2016 to spearhead initiatives aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s business climate.

Its primary goals are to improve Nigeria’s global business rankings, attract foreign investments, and drive sustainable economic growth.