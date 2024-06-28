Fubara Is More Powerful Than You Think – Jackrich Tells Pro-Wike Group

The former governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in the 2023 elections in Rivers state, Sobomabo Jackrich has warned the opposition in Rivers State not to take Governor Siminalayi Fubara for granted.

Jackrich asserted that Fubara is stronger than anybody thinks in the ongoing crisis in the state.

Speaking at an event in Buguma, Asari Toru local government area of Rivers State, on Thursday Jackrich, declared support for the simplicity movement for Sim, a grass root political group of the governor.

The politician said, “We want to challenge those who said Governor Sim’s government will not stand to see that his enthronement is divine. God knows why Sim became Governor, even legal court processes have confirmed him. He may seem powerless, but I tell you, he is more powerful than you think with the strides taken so far.

“Today, I am proud to announce that I and the Egberipapa Political family have resolved to join forces with the government of Governor Siminalayi Joseph Fubara to move Rivers State to the desired and enviable height of development. We are confident that with the Governor Sim trajectory, Rivers State will achieve a befitting level of development and assume its rightful place in the comity of states.

“We are also here today to flag off the Simplicity Movement and drive unwavering and monumental support for Governor Sim Fubara across the 23 LGA’s of the state. We have closely followed his works and we are amazed at his level of sincerity even as his simplicity is second to none.

“If for nothing, we can recall that less than a year after his assumption of office, he proactively declared to construct the Trans Kalabari road that has lingered for ages, and used as a political game by his predecessors to scam us. In fact, more interesting is the fact that Governor Sim did not just order that the project be executed, he took the bold step by releasing funds to kick start the project.”