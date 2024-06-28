Elder Statesman, Amadu Na-Funtua Is Dead, Tinubu Mourns

President Bola Tinubu has reacted to the death of elder statesman, Alhaji Ahmadu Abdulkadir, also known as Amadu Na-Funtua.

The deceased, better known as Amadu Na-Funtua, was a renowned leader, politician, and businessman, Naija News understands.

President Tinubu, in a statement on Friday, released by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in which he mourned the death of the elder statesman, extended his condolences to the government and people of Katsina State over the passing of the elder statesman and long-reigning Sa’in Katsina.

The President stated that the contributions of the late Na-Funtua to community building and development will long be remembered.

He also prayed for Allah’s mercy on the soul of the deceased and comfort for his family.

Tinubu Is Not Working Against The North – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that President Bola Tinubu is not working against the North.

He asserted that the president is interested in the growth of Northern Nigeria as against a series of insinuations that the President is working to cripple the region.

Shettima stated this on Wednesday while receiving a Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on a condolence visit to him over the death of his mother-in-law.

The VP insisted that Tinubu appointed the two Ministers of Defence Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission from the North to show his concerns over what is happening in the region.

In the same vein, the Vice President explained that Tinubu has good intentions for the nation, urging Nigerians to rally round him for him to be able to achieve the desired goals of making the country great.