‘Twenty Ladies Raped In Enugu Factory’

A report has indicated that no fewer than twenty young ladies working at a nylon-producing factory in Enugu State were raped Tuesday night.

According to The Whistler, the incident occurred at Akegbeugwu community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

The factory, owned by an Anambra-born entrepreneur, is located in-between New Gariki and Total junction at Akegbeugwu.

A source, who spoke to the aforementioned publication said the victims were on night duties when the assailants stormed the factory.

The source said, “The boys came at night. The victims were on night duties when they were attacked. They raped them serially, and left when they had done the harms they wanted.”

It was learnt that the perpetrators also made away with their victims’ handsets, money and other valuables.

An okada rider in the community alleged that it was not the first time women were being raped around the community.

He said, “The neighbourhood network in the community is weak due to rivalries among the stakeholders. That has weakened the internal security of the hitherto peaceful community. The rapists are suspected to have come from a neighbouring community. I don’t think there is a police post in the community. They have very progressive youths there, but the bad eggs penetrate from some outside communities.”

Although police in the area said the matter was not reported, it was gathered that the victims chose not to report their ordeals to avoid being stigmatized.