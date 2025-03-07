Police Arrest 49 Suspected Rapists In Katsina

The Katsina State command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of forty-nine (49) individuals suspected of rape during February, 2025.

At a press conference held on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, representing the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, reiterated the force’s efforts to combat sexual violence in the state.

He emphasized the Command’s dedication to addressing crimes against women and children.

Naija News understand that these arrests are part of a larger initiative that led to the apprehension of a total of 144 suspects involved in various criminal activities, including armed robbery, culpable homicide, and kidnapping.

Furthermore, police operations resulted in the rescue of 105 individuals who had been kidnapped and the neutralization of four armed bandits.

Among the notable achievements of the Command in February were the recovery of four locally-made firearms, 13 pump-action cartridges, five motorcycles, and 13 stolen animals.

DSP Aliyu praised the commitment of police officers and reassured the public of the Command’s determination to deliver justice for victims of sexual violence.

He encouraged community members to report such incidents without delay, stressing that offenders will be held accountable under the law.

The Police also extended their gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the Katsina State Government led by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, and the media for their ongoing support in the battle against crime.

The Police Command reiterated its pledge to collaborate with community members and stakeholders to eliminate sexual violence and other criminal activities in the state.