Court Sentences Ekiti Prophet To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor

The Ekiti High Court, located in Ado-Ekiti, has sentenced Prophet Adeleye Akingbaso, aged 47, to life imprisonment for the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Naija News understands that Akingbaso was initially brought before Justice Blessing Ajileye in September 2022, facing two charges: rape and coercion.

In her ruling, Justice Ajileye stated that the court has found the defendant guilty on the two-count charge of rape and coercion and convicted him accordingly.

She emphasized that this sentence would serve as a warning to others in similar circumstances who have yet to face justice.

During the proceedings, Prosecutor Taiwo Ajibulu informed the court that the offenses occurred in July 2022 in Ado-Ekiti. He detailed how the defendant not only raped the 13-year-old girl (name withheld) but also coerced her into engaging in sexual acts, severely impacting her physical and psychological health.

The prosecutor noted that these actions violated Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012, as well as Section 4 of the Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, No.18 of 2019.

To substantiate the case, the prosecution presented four witnesses and submitted the defendant’s statement, along with the medical report of the victim, as evidence.

In another news, the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti Division, had in February imposed a 44-year prison sentence on two teachers for crimes related to the sexual assault of minors and the misuse of their official positions.

Naija News reports that the accused, Gbenga Ajibola (43) and Ayodele Olaofe (52), were brought before the court on March 2, 2022, facing three charges concerning rape and abuse of office.

The indictment states that the first defendant, in November 2019 in Ado Ekiti, committed the act of raping a 17-year-old girl. Additionally, the second defendant is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during the same month, in violation of Section 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Furthermore, both defendants were charged with abusing their positions as public servants in November 2019 in Ado Ekiti, contrary to Section 104 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012, as stated in the charges.

During her testimony in court, one of the victims, who identified Ajibola as her computer teacher, recounted that on the day in question, he instructed her to dress casually and provided her with N200 to wait for him in front of a filling station along Bank Road, Ado Ekiti.