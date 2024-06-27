Military Establishes New Commands In Kaduna To Curb Insecurity

The military high command has implemented new commands in Kaduna State as part of its ongoing efforts to address the spate of insecurity in the region.

Naija News understands that these three new commands are situated in Samaru Zango-Kataf, Giwa, and Birnin-Gwari. Furthermore, the Air Force is planning to establish a base in Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area.

Reacting in a statement, the Southern Kaduna Journalists’ Forum (SKJF) commended the collaboration and coordination between Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, in their endeavours to combat insecurity in the state.

In the statement made available to journalists in Kaduna yesterday, the chairman and secretary of the SKJF, Ango Bally and Lilian Silas, respectively, the forum expressed their delight regarding the establishment of these military bases.

“These strategic moves will significantly help in addressing the protracted banditry, kidnapping and other security threats in the region and enhance agricultural activities in the state,” the statement reads.

The forum expressed confidence that the deployment of more military personnel will significantly improve security in the state and enable farmers to cultivate their farmlands without fear of being attacked by deadly terrorists, especially in communities like Maro-Kajuru, Kauru, Sanga, Giwa and Birnin Gwari, which have been witnessing persistent banditry attacks.