Explosion In Rivers State Meant To Harm Senators, Reps Lodged In Hotel Presidential – APC Chieftain, Eze

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has claimed that the recent explosion in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was targeted at the hotel, where Senate and Reps Committee members on Privatization were lodged at the time.

Recall that on June 25, 2024, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detonated near Hotel Presidential in the heart of Port Harcourt, the state’s capital, during a protest allegedly led by political associates of the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

At the time, lawmakers were in the state for an oversight function.

Reacting to the development, Eze condemned the schemes by Wike’s allies to turn the Rivers political playground into an unsavoury scene of carnage and bloodbath.

Speaking via a statement made available to the media, the APC chieftain asserted that the protest was a mere tactic contrived by those he described as ‘sore losers’ to unleash mayhem in strategic locations in the state, including Hotel Presidential.

Eze said the escapade was tantamount to waging war against the state for disgruntled politicians to freely resort to armed warfare in a bid to foist their inordinate desire on the state and her people.

He expressed worry that investigations into the incident may be marred by undue interference, as reports are ripe that the Force Headquarters is under pressure to transfer the prime suspect in the explosion to Abuja

Eze called on the Inspector General of Police to resist any pressure on him to sabotage the investigation.