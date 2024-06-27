Sports
2024-2025 Carabao Cup First Round Draw Released
The English FA has released the draw for the first round of the 2024-2025 Carabao Cup on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
Note that the first round of the Carabao Cup will not feature any Premier League club. Only clubs in the English second-tier and lower-tier leagues will participate in this round.
Clubs like Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town who were just demoted from the Premier League to the Championship will start their 2024-2025 Carabao Cup campaign in the first round.
Premier League clubs including the newly promoted side, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton, will enter into the 2024-2025 Carabao Cup in the second round.
English clubs playing in European competitions will enter the competition in the third round.
Note that Liverpool are the reigning champions of the Carabao Cup.
Below are the full first-round fixtures of the 2024-2025 Carabao Cup:
Northern Section:
Salford City vs Doncaster Rovers
Rotherham United vs Crewe Alexandra
Carlisle United vs Stoke City
Leeds United vs Middlesbrough
Barrow United vs Port Vale
Burton Albion vs Blackpool
Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley
Fleetwood Town vs West Bromwich Albion
Shrewsbury Town vs Notts County
Lincoln City vs Harrogate
Derby County vs Chesterfield
Bolton Wanderers vs Mansfield Town
Preston North End vs Sunderland
Sheffield United vs Wrexham
Huddersfield Town vs Morecambe
Wigan Athletic vs Barnsley
Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Stockport County vs Blackburn Rovers
Grimsby Town vs Bradford City
Southern Section:
Cambridge United vs Queens Park Rangers
Walsall vs Exeter City
Crawley Town vs Swindon Town
Oxford United vs Peterborough United
Norwich City vs Stevenage
Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon
Portsmouth vs Millwall
Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers
Bristol City vs Coventry City
Cardiff City vs Bristol Rovers
Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City
Watford vs MK Dons
Swansea City vs Gillingham
Plymouth Argyle vs Cheltenham
Leyton Orient vs Newport County
