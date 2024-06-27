2024-2025 Carabao Cup First Round Draw Released

The English FA has released the draw for the first round of the 2024-2025 Carabao Cup on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Note that the first round of the Carabao Cup will not feature any Premier League club. Only clubs in the English second-tier and lower-tier leagues will participate in this round.

Clubs like Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town who were just demoted from the Premier League to the Championship will start their 2024-2025 Carabao Cup campaign in the first round.

Premier League clubs including the newly promoted side, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton, will enter into the 2024-2025 Carabao Cup in the second round.

English clubs playing in European competitions will enter the competition in the third round.

Note that Liverpool are the reigning champions of the Carabao Cup.

Below are the full first-round fixtures of the 2024-2025 Carabao Cup:

Northern Section:

Salford City vs Doncaster Rovers

Rotherham United vs Crewe Alexandra

Carlisle United vs Stoke City

Leeds United vs Middlesbrough

Barrow United vs Port Vale

Burton Albion vs Blackpool

Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley

Fleetwood Town vs West Bromwich Albion

Shrewsbury Town vs Notts County

Lincoln City vs Harrogate

Derby County vs Chesterfield

Bolton Wanderers vs Mansfield Town

Preston North End vs Sunderland

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

Huddersfield Town vs Morecambe

Wigan Athletic vs Barnsley

Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Stockport County vs Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town vs Bradford City

Southern Section:

Cambridge United vs Queens Park Rangers

Walsall vs Exeter City

Crawley Town vs Swindon Town

Oxford United vs Peterborough United

Norwich City vs Stevenage

Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth vs Millwall

Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Cardiff City vs Bristol Rovers

Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City

Watford vs MK Dons

Swansea City vs Gillingham

Plymouth Argyle vs Cheltenham

Leyton Orient vs Newport County