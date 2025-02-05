Carabao Cup: Alexander-Arnold Sidelined, Arteta Aims To Overturn First-Leg Defeat

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will be unavailable for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham on Thursday.

The fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold who was substituted in the 70th minute of Saturday’s Premier League victory over Bournemouth due to a thigh injury, is under close monitoring.

The Reds, who clinched the Carabao Cup last season in Jurgen Klopp’s final tenure, are working hard to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they welcome Spurs to Anfield.

Ahead of the return leg, Slot expressed confidence in his squad’s depth despite the absence of Alexander-Arnold, stating, “He is going to miss the Tottenham game. We will assess his condition for Sunday, but what we know for certain is that he is not available for tomorrow.

“Trent left the pitch with some discomfort but has already begun rehabilitation work. We will see how his situation evolves.”

Conor Bradley, who stepped in for Alexander-Arnold during the last match, started the first leg against Tottenham and is likely to take the field again.

Joe Gomez, fresh off recovering from a hamstring injury, is also a potential option for this critical fixture.

In another Carabao Cup semi-final clash, Newcastle and Arsenal will face off at St James’ Park at 9 p.m. later tonight, February 5.

The Gunners are motivated to turn around a two-goal deficit after their standout performance, a 5-1 triumph over Manchester City, instilled confidence.

Mikel Arteta acknowledged the shift in momentum since their previous outing, saying, “The emotional state of the team after the first leg has transformed. We’re fully focused on reaching the final.”

While the task at hand is challenging, with historical trends showing a limited success rate for teams overcoming a first-leg loss at home in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, Arsenal remains optimistic