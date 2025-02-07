Liverpool To Face Newcastle In 2025 Carabao Cup Final After Thrashing Spurs

Liverpool thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 to secure their place in the 2024-2025 Carabao Cup final where they will take on Newcastle United.

Liverpool, who are the reigning champions of the Carabao Cup, put up a confident performance against Tottenham at Anfield, overcoming a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their semi-final.

Immediately after kick-off, Liverpool took control of the match, establishing an early lead in the 34th minute. Following a misplaced pass from Yves Bissouma in midfield, Mohamed Salah delivered a precise cross, allowing Darwin Nunez to set up Cody Gakpo, who found the back of the net.

Despite hoping to snap a 17-year trophy drought amid a challenging Premier League season, Tottenham struggled to gain momentum and posed little threat to the 10-time cup winners.

The Reds extended their advantage just five minutes into the second half when Salah converted a penalty after Nunez was fouled by goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. The home crowd responded enthusiastically, rallying their team as Tottenham appeared to lose steam.

Dominik Szoboszlai further solidified Liverpool’s dominance by scoring from Conor Bradley’s pass, effectively quashing any hopes of a comeback for the visitors.

Virgil van Dijk capped off an impressive performance with a well-executed header from a corner, securing Liverpool’s spot in the final at Wembley on Sunday, March 16.