Carabao Cup Final: Neville, Keane Predict Liverpool Vs Newcastle United Clash

Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane have shared their predictions for the highly anticipated Carabao Cup final, where Liverpool will face Newcastle United.

This thrilling Carabao Cup final is set to take place on Sunday evening at the iconic Wembley Stadium, known for hosting significant football events.

As Liverpool prepare for the final, they come off a disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League, where they were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in a closely contested match. This setback may fuel their determination to secure the Carabao Cup as a consolation and a significant trophy for the season.

In contrast, Newcastle United enter the match with momentum, having recently secured a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League. This win has bolstered their confidence as they aspire to claim their first major trophy since 1969.

On the Stick to Football podcast, alongside host Ian Wright, Neville and Keane expressed their thoughts on the upcoming clash. Gary Neville confidently predicted a Liverpool victory, stating, “Here we go – I think Liverpool will win either 2-1 or 2-0… leaning towards 2-0 Liverpool.”

Roy Keane echoed Neville’s sentiment but with a slightly more optimistic scoreline for Liverpool, asserting, “3-1, yeah,” reinforcing his belief in the Reds’ attacking prowess.

Kick-off for the Carabao Cup final is scheduled for 5:30 PM Nigerian time, and anticipation is building among fans as Liverpool seek to defend their title, having triumphed over Chelsea in a tense final last season.